Rain to Snow Later Today

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW POCAHONTAS AND W GREENBRIER COUNTY FROM 5PM TODAY TO NOON TUESDAY

Monday will bring dry conditions to start, but the late afternoon and evening will bring a fast moving clipper system to the region. This will be mostly rain as highs are in the mid 40s, but as we head into the evening we will see a transition to snow which will continue into early Tuesday morning. Snow will obviously pick up in the mountains first just before or near sunset, and then should spread as cold air moves into the lower elevations.

Snow accumulations will be light to none in the lowlands, but the higher terrain could pick up a fair amount of snow, up to possibly 8 inches in the highest peaks. Take it slow regardless because a thin coating, which is expected for MOST of us, can still make roadways slick.

Tuesday has shifted a bit in the forecast to looking cool and more unsettled. We will see lingering snow showers to start the day with highs stuck in the 30s. We will eventually dry up as we head into Tuesday evening.

Wednesday could be the jackpot for those who are sick of the snow, ice and cold as we could make a quick jump to the 50s! As a note, don’t jump for joy just yet. This is ahead of another, potentially strong cold front so we could be seeing a big shift come the next day.

Thursday (Christmas Eve) we’ve been watching a consistent signal of a cold front moving through the area. It looks to be a strong one with plenty of cold air riding in behind on Santa’s Sleigh. Meaning we could see a good thump of snow falling as old Saint Nick comes flying through, and remember, Santa doesn’t get grounded for weather! There is still a lot of disagreement, but this could mean we will finally get a White Christmas across the region!

More confidence is coming in that on Christmas day, we’ll just have to deal with some snow showers and cold temperatures. Snow showers will be confined to the mountains and points west throughout the day and likely will lead to some slick travel. When it comes to the cold we’re talking a straight arctic blast of cold air with most in the teens and 20s for afternoon highs and the mountains in the teens and single digits. Everyone will likely have a shot at below zero wind chills through the day and night.

Saturday and Sunday share the fact the high pressure is breaking up the clouds but not much more than that. Saturday looks to hold onto below freezing temps making for a cold start to the weekend. Sunday is a bit more welcoming with highs potentially making it to the 40s for most!

In the extended forecast, another disturbance looks probable around Monday, other than that quieter weather looks to settle in likely on briefly though. Overall patterns still hint at active weather past the 10-Day forecast!

WHITE CHRISTMAS? If you’ve read this far into the discussion you know we have a good shot at it. For it to officially qualify as a white Christmas, there needs to be 1 (one) inch of snow on the ground. Doesn’t sound too hard to have right?

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

MONDAY:

Dry start. Rain/snow later at night. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Upslope snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain to snow! Highs in the 40s and 50s.

CHRISTMAS:

Could be a snowy morning. Drying out after but cold. Highs in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry still cooler than average. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Next coastal low? Highs in the 20s and 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s.