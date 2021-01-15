Rain to Snow Today, Snow Squalls this Weekend

Friday brings the start of our next cool down and active pattern. Rain moves in initially from west to east along our cold front into the later hours of the morning. The changeover from snow to rain should happen quickly into the early hours of the afternoon, across the higher elevations first and then not to long after in the lower elevations.

Saturday, will be pretty unsettled for most of us. Upslope snow showers will be filing through during the daytime with the chance of some snow squalls mixed in. Snow squalls will provide brief bursts of heavy snow, along with gusty winds which will lead to some difficult travel when they pass over. Likely most of the snow accumulation we see this weekend will happen on this day, especially during the evening hours. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the low 30s.

Sunday some lingering snow showers remain a possibility but chances are low. Still a bit brisk for most with highs in the low to mid 30s across the board, winds at least are dying down at this point making being outdoors slightly more bearable.

Monday another quick hitting disturbance glances by the area bringing the risk of a few scattered snow showers to some. Not everyone will see them, especially east of the mountains, but it bears mentioning as it will be another annoying part about a Monday. Highs in the 30s are expected for most.

When all is said and done between Friday and Monday morning most will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow. A lot of this will come during the evening Saturday and into Sunday morning. There could be some locally higher amounts in the mountains where we are expecting 5+ inches. Snow squalls will make for rapidly changing road conditions, especially Saturday night.

Tuesday brings some slow improvement in the temperatures but in reality it just brings us up to average as we head towards the middle of the week. Clouds remain in the forecast forecast which will hinder us getting any warmer.

Wednesday could bring some unsettled conditions back into the region with some mountain snow showers. This signal has been on and off for a while, chances are low for now but could grow stronger in the next few days. Snow or not, we’ll see a cloudy day with cooler temperatures than the day before.

Thursday, temeperatures will make a quick rise as another disturbance lines up to pass through the region. Likely to be a more rain event at first seeing as how we will flirt with the 40 degree mark, some snow showers could mix in overnight.

In the extended forecast unsettled conditions continue to file into the two Virginias. We’re also watching a cold snap that could happen as we enter into February, there have been some long term hints for this, just remember past 10 days it’s hard to say for sure!

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow both possible. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Tricky travel during the evening with snow squalls and gusty winds possible. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning upslope snows. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

A quiet day. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Maybe a snow shower. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with breaks of sun. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled again. Looking like mainly rain. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy, a stray shower. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Big cold snap? Highs in the 30s.