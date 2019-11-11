Rain to Snow Will Lead to Messy Tuesday AM Commute

DISCUSSION: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette and McDowell counties from 1 AM tonight until noon Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tazewell, Mercer and Summers counties from 4 AM until 1 PM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM until 7 PM Tuesday for Pocahontas county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 AM until 7 PM Tuesday for western Greenbrier County.

Winter Weather Advisory



Tonight looks quite unsettled, especially later on in the night. A short period of showers will quickly switch into snow heading into the overnight hours as arctic air arrives across the region. Overnight lows into Tuesday will drop into the 20s as we begin accumulating snow through the night.

Tonight’s Forecast

As far as snowfall amounts go, most of us will be waking up to 2 to 4 inches on the ground on Tuesday morning. The further west you are, the most you see. East of I-77 won’t pick up much more than a dusting to an inch or two, with the exception of the higher peaks in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. This will make for a very slippery start to the morning commute. Use caution while traveling and take your time.

Snow Totals

Expect a few delays heading out the door, but big improvements by the afternoon on Tuesday and we dry out in most spots. The higher peaks across the area could continue to see some more flurries later in the day, though. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day and it will be breezy at times as well.

Aside from the snowfall amounts, the middle of the week is looking dangerously cold! Tuesday night’s low temperatures are looking to drop into the teens. We also remain gusty, so wind chill will be a big concern. When the wind gets going, temperatures will feel like they are in the single digits and even below 0!

Forecasted Wind Chills

We should see a slight improvement by Wednesday with highs back in the 30s, but we’ll be in for another chilly night as temperatures drop into the 20s. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold!

Our temperatures will slowly climb towards the end of the week. Highs will return to the 40s by Thursday and Friday and we should be pretty close to normal by the following weekend. This period is looking pretty quiet at the moment as far as precipitation goes.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Rain quickly changing into snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking extremely cold. Snow showers early. Minor accumulation. Highs in the 20s but happen first thing in the morning. Falling temperatures during the day.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.