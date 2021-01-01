Rain To Start 2021

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL NOON TOMORROW AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 4PM TOMORROW AFTERNOON

2021 starts out with clouds and temperatures into the 40s for most of us, just slightly above average for this time of year. Showers will be around for most of the morning, then steady rain moves in for the afternoon as first a warm front lifts through, then a cold front passes later on in the evening. A rumble of thunder is possible but not very likely as rain moves through today.

A secondary concern with the rain moving through in the early hours of the afternoon is the threat of freezing rain in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. While expected to be brief, it will be more than enough to cause slick conditions on the roads and walkways! If you plan to be out and about this afternoon, budget your time accordingly.

Winds will be a concern too, for the areas west and along the tops of the mountains. Down sloping of the winds is likely to produce some stronger wind gusts up to 30-40mph on New Years Day. Some scattered power outages are possible as a result.

Saturday we dry out with maybe a few light sprinkles into the morning hours. Sun will eventually make an appearance for many of us, but it won’t be until the afternoon. Highs make their way to the 40s and 50s for most. Rain moves back in overnight Saturday.

Sunday has been trending towards a more unsettled day with rain and snow showers being a bit more widespread as the remaining upper level pieces of our NYE storm make their way out to sea. Highs will be into the 40s during the daytime so any snow that does fall won’t happen until after sunset and mainly only across the higher elevations!

Monday looks clearer with more sun possible as high pressure begins to move into the area. Temperature wise, even with the sun out it will be a bit colder than Sunday back into the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday is in question in the forecast as there are some signs a weak cold front might be able to swing enough moisture and cold air into the area to spark some upslope snow showers during the afternoon and evening! Most will be on the drier side but for now, anticipate seeing a few flakes early next week. Highs in the 30s.

Wednesday is looking clear, with sunshine in the forecast for most everyone. Highs make a quick rebound from Tuesday back into the 40s and low 50s.

In the extended forecast, still some stormy signals hold out but this is common in this length of the forecast. For now, the next system is leaning towards Thursday with rain and above average temperatures pushing through the area.

FRIDAY:

Heavy rain possible. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny chance of rain late. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure in control. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 40s.