Rain Tonight. Some Mix in High Elevations.



DISCUSSION Tonight will bring more rain into the region. Rain could be heavy at times and could cause poor visibility and ponding on the roadways. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid and upper 30s. We could even see some snow mix in with the rain on higher peaks and in high elevations. This shouldn’t amount to much since most of us will be all rain.



Rain totals will generally be 1/2 of an inch to 1 inch. The higher amounts will be in our southern counties while the lower amounts will be north of I 64. Overall flooding is not a big concern, but I would monitor flood prone areas throughout McDowell, Tazewell and Mercer counties through the overnight hours.

Wednesday will bring showers to start the day. they will be lighter as we go into the afternoon, but we are not expecting to see a lot of sunshine or warm things up. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s yet again. It will be a cold night as well. Even though we dry out by the late evening, temperatures are back in the 30s.

Thursday will bring drier and warmer conditions. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s once more, but overnight lows will still be chilly. We will start Thursday off in the mid 30s. We could even have some frost in the lower elevations.

It looks like we are going to remain fairly quiet through the rest of the week and into the first part of the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 60s through the weekend. We will bring back the next chance of rain by Sunday, but but chances still remain fairly low.

The month of March was generally above average. We are now shifting our attention from snow forecasting to severe weather. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

TONIGHT:

Rain continues. Some mixing in the high terrain. Cool with lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers to start the day. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and warmer with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Just a few Showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, Some showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.