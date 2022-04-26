Frost Advisories will be in effect from 3am to 9am Thursday for Wyoming and McDowell counties as a widespread frost is likely across the region. Sensitive plants will need to be covered or brought inside!

Tuesday, rain and a rumble of thunder is expected through the morning with scattered showers continuing through at least early afternoon as a cold front exits the region. By the evening commute most should be on the dry but still cloudy. Despite starting in the 60s this morning, it’s important to remember afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s!

Wednesday, we’re dry but cool across the region with many starting the day out into the 30s. Any remaining clouds will clear out through the morning hours leaving us with sunny skies by the afternoon. Generally highs in the 50s are expected but a few low 60s can’t be ruled out. Early gardeners watch for a widespread frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday, we may start out chilly but we will make it back into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Mostly we can thank clear skies and high pressure for that, but winds will also be slowly shifting back to the south during the day which will have an impact too!

Friday we continue to climb temperature wise even as clouds build in during the daylight hours. We’ll stay dry at least, and get more of us back into the 60s by the afternoon.

Saturday, we’re dry through the duration of the day with slightly clearer skies than we saw on Friday too, mainly high clouds are expected. Highs continue to rebound now nearing 70 for much of the region. Despite the dry weather during the day, the risk of a few isolated showers begins to pop up through the overnight hours and into Sunday.

Sunday, another warm day with highs now topping out into the low 70s. The only issue we’ll find is the risk of showers and storms forming as a upper level system churns to our east. If you have outdoor plans it will be a good idea to check the forecast before finalizing!

Monday, a few pop up showers in the heat of the day are possible as we return to the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A rumble of thunder here or there is also a possibility. Any shower/storm that does come to pass will be brief and the sun is likely to follow shortly!

Through the extended forecast, we stay seasonable when it comes to temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Along with the seasonable weather we also remain fairly unsettled as spring storms and rains stick around for May.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

