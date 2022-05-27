Friday night showers will start to wrap up. During the early evening and late afternoon a few additional showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. The steady rain we had earlier should keep most of the severe weather at bay. We will have to continue to monitor the flooding threat.

A small to medium risk for flooding is still in place for the area. We have already run into some issues throughout Wyoming county and some spots have picked up close to or even over 2 inches of rain. Any additional rain could cause streams and creeks to continue to rise. Watch all flood prone areas until after dark.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

As an upper level low slides out of the area a few isolated showers are possible in the morning on Saturday. Chances have been trending lower, but for now we’re keeping it in the forecast. This won’t be a washout by any means if we do end up seeing rain. Highs stick to the low 70s, but we will be pretty cloudy to start the day with gradual clearing by the afternoon.

Sunday looks sunny and hot. Temperatures will warm up into the low and mid 80s. It will be a great day to get out and enjoy time with family and friends as we remember those we lost serving our country.

MEMORIAL DAY, we should see almost completely clear skies as summer unofficially begins across the two Virginias. Highs will definitely feel summer-like climbing back into the mid-80s for most.

Tuesday, the heat continues as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. Highs will top out into the mid-80s for most, and sunshine will be abundant as skies stay clear.

Wednesday we continue to ride the wave of high pressure with sky high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s across the region. Any cloud in the sky will have a tough time sticking around for very long either. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday flips the script on the rest of the week as showers and a few storms begin to build in along a cold front to our west. The rain by this point will be beneficial after a hot and dry stretch. Highs in the 80s stick around despite the rain and clouds.

In the extended forecast, as high pressure erodes more rain builds its way back into the forecast. At this point the rain will be beneficial after a hot dry stretch, so we’ll be watching to see if chances rise at all.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Additional showers and storms early. We gradually dry out by the late evening. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers possible, dry and slowly clearing otherwise. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, drier. Highs in the 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Mild. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 70s.