Rain Wraps Up



DISCUSSION: Heavy rain moved through during the overnight hours, but we are expecting to see improvements later in the day. Friday morning will bring more showers, but the severe threat dies down. Rain won’t be as widespread or as heavy after the morning commute. Showers look to wrap up as we approach the lunch hour. We will keep things quiet for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be mild as highs make it back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Day Planner

Tonight will be a bit chillier. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid 30s. We will see winds die down this evening and we also remain dry. Have the jacket as you head out the door early Saturday morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

Saturday will bring another chance for more widespread rainfall, but much of the rain looks to hold off until after dinner time. Before that, we will be quiet Saturday morning, but chilly with lows in the 30s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm back up into the low 50s which is average for this time of year. Rain looks to move in and continue through the overnight hours.

Sunday morning will bring more rain as well. We will gradually dry out as we head into the afternoon and highs are back in the upper 40s and low 50s. Watch for poor visibility and for ponding on the roadways during heavier downpours first thing in the morning.

Weekend Outlook

We will need to watch the flooding threat through Sunday morning. After the heavy rain we saw Thursday evening, the ground is a bit more saturated. We are expecting to add an additional half of an inch to an inch of rain. While flooding is not a huge concern, it wouldn’t hurt to monitor all flood prone areas throughout the night Saturday into Sunday.

Temperature Trend

It looks like we are going to remain unsettled as we head into the start of next week. Monday and Wednesday look fairly quiet, but the rest of the week will be wet. The good news is, there’s no snow in the forecast as temperatures look to remain above average. As a matter of fact, much of March at this point is looking to remain above average. The groundhog may have been right. It doesn’t look like too many opportunities are on tap for winter to return before Spring formally arrives.



10 Day Forecast

TODAY:

Mild, chance of showers during the first half of the day. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Quiet, calm and cool. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry start, rain returns during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Some more showers heading out the door. Drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.