Rainy and breezy night ahead

Tonight we will have to deal with periods of rain, gusty winds will also be possible but not expecting severe weather. Between the rain skies will remain mostly cloudy with low temperatures dropping into the 40s.

On Thanksgiving a few remnant morning showers are on the table but by the afternoon the skies should begin to dry out. Clouds will be a different story though, they look to be more stubborn and likely to hang around for the day. While we expect the day to be above average, there is still a chill in the air with highs in the 50s for anyone trying an outdoor celebration.

Ending out the week on Friday, more sunshine should be expected as we settle into a dry and less cloudy day. Highs in the mid 50s should be expected all around. Another weak cold front will pass through overnight leaving us with a cooler start to the weekend.

Saturday is looking a bit cooler right now, but at least it will be sunny. Highs should top out into the lower 50s and upper 40s. High pressure is still in control at this point and will make for a pleasant first full day of the weekend.

Sunday at the moment has been trending drier for the majority of the daytime but clouds will build in by the afternoon ahead of a very dynamic system brewing off to the west. Temperatures will get a boost thanks to said system, most should be in the middle 50s.

Starting out the first full work and school week after Thanksgiving, the forecast gets a bit more interesting. We’ve had this on our radar the past few days and the trend we’ve been watching is for a fairly powerful storm to form across the South-Central US and bring us a mess! Timing right now is for the this system to move through Monday into Tuesday for the brunt of the impacts. Colder air is set to move in with this storm as well, we’ll have to watch closely on how the cold air and this next system interact as it could bring us some more wintry conditons…for now we can’t go much further into detail as there is still a lot that can change from now to then. But check back often, and tune in all week as we get a better grip on this interesting storm.

In the extended forecast, its cold. Lingering rain and snow showers stick around Wednesday, Thursday for now is looking a bit drier as it get sandwiched between our exiting storm and a new one looking to pull through for Friday.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Rain. Lows in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

Morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and mild. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances in the evening. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain expected most of the day. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking messy, mix of rain and snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Chilly. Highs in the 40s.