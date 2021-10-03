Rainy and gloomy night, more clouds and rain to start the week

Tonight will still be mild thanks to the stubborn cloud cover we find ourselves under with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The humidity is noticeable as well which will lead to areas of thick fog, especially where we see rain fall. Showers are still making their way across from the west which will stick with us overnight.



Monday looks to see the main bulk of our next system begin to work its way through. Sunday’s showers were just the heads up, now the cold front is actually pushing through bringing a wet and gloomy start to the week. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected.



Tuesday, lingering chances for rain are still in the forecast. Not everyone will see rain on the backend of the front, but it wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella just in case. Clouds are likely rain or not! Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday, a few daytime showers are possible. These will be the result of a sunnier day, a humid air mass, and an approaching upper-level disturbance. This is going to steer our weather for a few days, bringing unsettled conditions back into play. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.



Thursday, rain is likely again as a low pressure rides up the east coast. Depending on how close to the coast it rides, we’ll either see a very wet day, or more of some nuisance showers pushing through the area. For now, we’re leaning towards the wetter solution for the end of the week. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday we’ll still be dealing with showers once again as the rainy pattern continues. While still near average, we’ll be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will lead to a bit of a break in widespread rain but a few scattered showers are still possible. The cloudy and gloomy week continues as we kick off the weekend. Highs stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s again.

Through the extended forecast, the same system will continue to provide unsettled weather to the area as it stalls out off the North Carolina coast. Adjustments will be made but for now it looks like October is getting a wet start!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



