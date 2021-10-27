Rainy and Gusty Conditions Return by Thursday Night

Wednesday night will bring increasing clouds, but dry conditions. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold as last night with most of us only dropping into the low and mid 40s. It will be a quiet night overall and lead to a quiet start to our Thursday.

Thursday, another strong cold front with gusty winds and heavy rain will be nearing the region. Rain will hold off until the evening for most of us, but a few spot showers earlier in the day can’t be ruled out. Winds will pick up during the afternoon with the chance for gusts of 30+ mph returning. Overnight rain will be very heavy at times and travel should be limited as visibility will be greatly reduced. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s.

We are looking at a small flood threat as we head through the evening Thursday and into Friday morning. We need rain, but for some of us it could be too much of a good thing. Watch for poor drainage areas to get backed up. Storm drain may be backed up due to the clutter of the falling leaves. We are windy Thursday so that could add more debris to the drains.

Friday, rain, and wind continue as our main system begins to transition offshore. Rain will still be very heavy at times during the morning hours before decreasing in coverage and intensity through the evening. We won’t be as windy, but overall it will still be breezy with gusts up to 25mph out of the west. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday, scattered showers still lingering in the overcast skies will be a nuisance during the day. Winds have shifted to more of a northwesterly direction which in conjunction with the clouds continues to keep us cool into the low and mid-50s, 40s in the mountains.

For Saturday night, when most towns and cities are observing Halloween, temperatures will certainly be cool and showers will still be lingering especially across the mountains. Make sure you’re able to either work a jacket in or you can squeeze a layer underneath the kid’s costumes for trick or treating. Most will be in the upper 40s and dropping past sunset.

When all is said and done we could see about an inch of rain between Thursday night and Sunday morning. Most of the heavy rain will be Thursday night through Friday afternoon with lingering showers continuing into the weekend.

Sunday, we see some drier and clearer weather settle in slowly with high pressure beginning to get a grip on our region. Winds will fully lighten up now, and we should be able to enjoy some sun during the day. But keep in mind, it will still be chilly into the low 50s with lows dropping into the 30s Halloween night.

Monday, we hold fairly steady into the 50s and low 60s as our clearer skies remain briefly. By now our next system is lined up just off to our west waiting to pass through. Despite this, we will stay dry during the day and more or less seasonable for this time of year.

Tuesday, showers along a slow moving front develop. This won’t be a widespread rain event but as clouds build during the day it would be a good idea to have an umbrella or raincoat on hand. Highs in the mid 50s.

In the extended forecast, continuing the parade of cold fronts another is set to pass through somewhere in the middle of next week. Timing is a bit all over the place now, but it does bring the risk of another round of rain and cooler air to the region. Timing that cool air will be key heading into next week!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloud. Warmer. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Heavy rain is possible by the evening. Dry leading up to the evening and gusty winds are likely. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY:

Rain continues, clearing late. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 50s

SUNDAY:

Some sun. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Showers. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Slowly drying out. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Cool. Highs in the 40s.