Rainy Conditions Return Friday







DISCUSSION: Tonight is looking quiet for the most part and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than last night as most see lows in the 30s. A few isolated showers may slip in overnight, but otherwise we will stay quiet until the morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

By the Friday morning commute, some of us will already be dealing with a rain and snow mix. Most spots will be plain rain however. By the afternoon everyone is dealing with rain as temperatures make it into the upper 40s. We dry out a bit through the evening so wintry mix isn’t very likely, but we could have a bit of mixing in the high terrain. Most only drop into the mid 30s.

The Day Ahead

Rain totals on Friday look to be between 1/2 of an inch and an inch. Flooding isn’t a huge concern across the region, but watch poor drainage areas in heavier downpours. During the early evening, heavier rain will be possible and that could lead to poor visibility and ponding on the roadways during the evening commute.

Rain Totals on Friday

We look to stay active this weekend with a wintry mix continuing on into Saturday. A lot of melting will take place in most spots, which means that accumulations on Saturday aren’t looking very likely outside of the higher elevations, which could pick up a few inches. Accumulation is looking more likely area-wide late Saturday night into Sunday as more cold air rolls in and we drops those temperatures down. A few inches look possible for most locations, but it does not look like a major snowfall. The high terrain will be the big winners this round as some locations could see totals between three and six inches.

Snow Totals by Sunday Morning

A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday and Monday, but we clear up by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout Sunday and Monday, but we are back in the 40s by the middle of the week.

We look quiet Tuesday through Thursday with highs slightly above average. Another storm system looks to move in as we close the week out and start heading into the weekend. This could be both rain and snow. We will watch it over the next few days.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern does not indicate any major snowfalls that will help us hit that mark.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly rain, with some mixing in high elevations. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

More mixing. Highs in the 30s.





