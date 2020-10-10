Rainy Day, Leads to a Rainy Night

Tonight rain continues to fall across the region, it will be heavy at times as various bands of rain push their way through. Fog will be an issue as we cool slightly overnight, so be careful if you are traveling past sunset tonight and into early Sunday morning. Lows will only teeter into the upper 50s for most due to the thick cloud cover.

Sunday, the bulk of Delta’s remnants pour into the area as it feeds off it’s associated tropical moisture. If Saturday was dreary, then Sunday will just be miserable. It’s looking that Sunday is a total washout with rain more or less steadily falling all day long. This will act to limit our highs to the low 60s. In addition to the rain and the cooler weather, breezy conditions will be around most of the day. Gusts to about 20-25 mph are possible.

As we continue to add more and more rain into the system on Sunday we do run into some minor flooding concerns particularily east of I-77. The higher terrain could help to enhance rain fall in the area which could lead to some water issues. Small creeks and streams should be watched as well as areas of poor drainage.

Monday we deal with what’s left of Delta as it pulls out of the two Virginias, showers still remain a possibility throughout the day. Highs will be into the mid to upper 60s, a few could make a run for 70. Rain totals, all said and done look to be on the order of 1-3″ with the highest amounts overall in the mountains

Tuesday, we kick the rain machine back on as another cold front passes us by. This will tap into some of the remnant moisture from Delta, and the rain that fell over the weekend. The day isn’t a total loss as rain, if any, looks to fall throughout the early morning hours, with clouds clearing by the afternoon. The rain itself will be scattered in nature. Highs will be into the upper 60s and low 70s as there will be bit of a delay of the cooler air working in behind the front.

Wednesday is looking good right now, highs hover into the 60s as a brief area of cooler weather overspreads the region. Sunshine should be expected across the area as high pressure maintains general control over the area ahead of our next front.

Thursday follows in Wednesdays footsteps, high pressure remains in control for the two Virginias with sunshine expected to filter in throughout the daytime. Highs make a quick jump to the 70s for most as some warmer air surges ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through.

Friday will bring a shock to the system as a COLD front roars into the area. This will bring a big shift temperature wise for the day on Friday as highs tumble to the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the morning and afternoon, thankfully by the evening we begin to dry out. Another widespread frost and potentially the first hard freeze for some areas looks possible Friday night into Saturday!

Next weekend starts and ends on a chilly note with both days looking to stay below average temperature wise. One a more pleasant note drier and sunnier weather looks to be likely despite a bit of a chill in the air. The beginning of the next work week swings for the 70s once again ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through, and it’s looking dry for now too. Tuesday the next front and surge of colder air is lining up to the plate, with rain and one last shot at some above average temperatures.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

SATURDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain. Will be heavy at times. Gross day. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain continues. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

TUESDAY:

On and off rain. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.