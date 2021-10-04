Rainy Day Monday, and the rest of the week

Monday, rain on and off throughout the day as a cold front stalls out nearby. Most will likely see rain with only a handful of us staying dry by day’s end. A few rumbles of thunder can accompany some of the heaviest rain too. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday, areas of rain, not as widespread as the day before but enough to want your umbrella/raincoat on hand just in case. For now, our front is stalled out to our west, this will be more or less the main cause of our unsettled week ahead. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday, more showers are expected. Though as the day before coverage won’t be very widespread but it wouldn’t hurt to be ready for rain just in case. Gloomy skies remain as well. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday, we start to see some movement as a new low forms to our southwest and starts to move up the Appalachians. As it heads north through the day, a fresh round of widespread rain and even some thunderstorms moves in during the morning through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday, as our low to the west transfers offshore we’ll continue to see showers during the day with the occasional rumble of thunder with it. Coverage will shrink a bit as the day goes on but rain should be expected for a majority of the day. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday, we see the last of the rain as now our low is moving off the east coast and up north and out to sea. Scattered showers will be the main issue, more of us will stay dry than will see any rain so overall not a terrible way to start the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday, high pressure is going to make a brief appearance bringing mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. A nice break from the gloomy and unsettled weather of the week before.

In the extended forecast, high pressure fades and the risk of showers returns to the forecast. Ironic since October on average is one of our driest months in West Virginia. Temperatures look to climb back to above average levels as well.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

MONDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-70s..

FRIDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chance. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Break in the rain, sun returns. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s.

MONDAY:

Drier start for the week. highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

More sunshine and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.