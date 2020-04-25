Rainy Day turns into a Rainy Night

Through the evening expect rain to become more organized as the bulk of this system continues to move in from our west. Rain will be heavy at times so be aware conditions are subject to change quickly. Rain will continue overnight into Sunday. Lows don’t suffer to much despite the rain, falling into the mid 40s.

While thunderstorms are in the forecast, severe weather is not looking very likely. We could see some strong storms as the cold front moves through, but most should stay below severe limits. The marginal risk for severe weather is close to our area, but does not include it. Regardless we will watch out for some gusty winds inside any thunderstorms we see.

Sunday will be cooler after the front moves through. Temperatures will be in the 50s and fall as we move through the day. We will remain cloudy and keep light rain showers in the forecast through the evening hours. Overnight lows will be chilly as we drop back into the 30s.

Monday and Tuesday are going to be fairly quiet. We will see some sunshine and temperatures will be near average in the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday and in the mid 60s on Tuesday. Enjoy this brief respite from the rain, we shift back to our unsettled pattern by Wednesday.

Wednesday see’s another system move through, following the same track the past few storms have. We keep the risk for heavier rains in the forecast, and a few thunderstorms once again. This like many of our systems moves in later so rain lingers heading into Tursday.

We will end next week on a very dry note. We look quiet Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be cool with highs in the mid 50s, but the weekend is trending warmer and warmer. We could be in for temperatures back above average by Saturday!

While much of April has been below average. We are looking to end April on a fairly mild note. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





SATURDAY:

Mild with scattered showers possible, mainly late. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible during the day. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier after a morning shower. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Drier and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

