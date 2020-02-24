Rainy Evening On Tap

DISCUSSION: Rain will continue as we head through the evening tonight. We look to stay mainly rain as temperatures don’t really drop much. Lows only fall into the low 40s. Rain could get heavy at times and is expected to continue into the morning commute.

Tonight’s Forecast

Rain totals tonight through Tuesday afternoon look to be generally less than 1/4 of an inch. Flooding is not a big concern as we go through the day, but as always, keep an eye on poor drainage areas during heavier downpours. Also watch for poor visibility.

Rain totals

Tuesday will start off with rain showers. They will continue on and off through the morning before we dry out for the late afternoon. We will still be cloudy as we head through the day. Temperatures will be on the mild side as we warm back up into the 50s.

The Day Ahead

Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week. We could see some accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It doesn’t look like a bread and milk event, but we could be dealing with some issues during the Thursday morning commute. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

Some lingering flurries and snow showers will be possible Friday and Saturday as temperatures plunge well below normal for this time of year. By Sunday, we will be dry again and looking forward to a very nice warming trend to kick off March.

We could start next week off with some rain, but temperatures look to be well above average at that point. We go through the first half of next week with highs in the 50s!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Rainy and milder with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible during the morning. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Rain to snow. Highs in the 50s and falling quick during the evening.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Some flurries around. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry with a small flurry chance. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY :

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives during the evening. Warm with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers still possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering showers before we dry up. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drier with highs in the 50s.