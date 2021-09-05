Rainy evening through the overnight, clearing Monday.

Tonight, our cold front passes bringing showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder with it. We won’t see temperatures move too much tonight until the cold front passes through. Low 60s once again for overnight lows. A few showers may continue for the early morning hours but high pressure tries to dry us out.



Monday could bring a few spotty showers leftover early in the day with slow clearing for the afternoon. A front towards our north helps keep some showers alive until high pressure can fully move in. We’ll see a return of the sunshine for parts of the day though helping temps inch up to the mid 70s.



Tuesday is trending drier as high pressure asserts an influence on our weather pattern. A few clouds with a mix of sunshine will help temperatures get close to our average with highs in the upper 70s. Another cold front is set to move in which could lead to a sprinkle for the overnight hours.

Wednesday our front should pass us by and bring a noticeable, but not more than we can handle, bout of rain. We’ll be mild still ahead of the front into the upper 70s once again.



Thursday, after the front passes overnight we’ll see temperatures take another dive. Highs in the low 70s and morning lows into the 40s are looking likely once again. The sun should come back out too which should help make it feel a little warmer.



Friday will be another fall-like day as high pressure stays in control bringing us cooler air. With a cool start we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with highs making their way to the low to mid 70s. It’ll be another crisp evening too with temperatures working back down to the low 50s.





Saturday continues the dry trend but we’ll start to warm up a bit as summer isn’t quite over yet. Mostly sunny skies will help boost temps up to the upper 70s and low 80s. This will be the pattern the rest of the weekend.

In the extended forecast we look to heat up a little bit as the forecast trends back to some warmer weather. For now it doesn’t look as hot as it was in August but it will be getting back near the 80s for most!

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.



TONIGHT:

Sct. Shower/storm. Foggy. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Iso. shower early. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sct. showers and cloudy. High in the upper 60s & low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Not much to see here. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. shower poss. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.