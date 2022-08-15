FLASH FLOOD WARNING: NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTY UNTIL 8 AM INCLUDING TOWNS ALONG STATE ROUTE 29, US 60 THROUGH KANAWHA FALLS/GLEN FERRIS. INCLUDING MARTING, CRESCENT, GAULEY, CHIMNEY CORNER AND COTTON HILL.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING NORTHWESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY INCLUDING RAINELL/QUINWOOD/CORDOVA/ALTA UNTIL 10:15 AM MONDAY

FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT: For Pocahontas, Nicholas Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell until 11 PM Tuesday Night

For Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Giles, Bland, & Tazewell. 8 PM Monday Night

Monday thunderstorms are a good bet and some of those storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall with a cold front pushing through. With that said, we are not expecting widespread flooding issues, with most of us picking up around a half inch to one inch of rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday brings more scattered rain showers with some heavy downpours. With parts of the two-Virginia’s already saturated, some minor flooding is possible. Flash Flooding risks shift east towards the mountains, but any heavy downpour could lead to standing water on roadways. Highs cooler than average in the low 70s.

Wednesday catches a break for the most part with only an isolated afternoon shower/t-storm. Not enough to cancel your plans, just enough of a reason to bring the umbrella today. The limited sunshine will help temps push into the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be another day we deal with a few afternoon showers but most should stay dry. A little more sunshine will help temps get back to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday starts off looking nice but clouds once again fill in through the day. Highs stuck well below average in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances grow through the evening and overnight as our next rain maker moves in for the weekend.

Saturday will be another rainy day with showers and downpours through. While it won’t rain all day long, most of us will see showers a few times throughout the day. Highs still well below average in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a dry start with growing shower and storm chances in the afternoon. A few of us will stay dry through the day as storms will be hit and miss. Highs get closer to average in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In our extended forecast, the on again off again rain chances continue but at least there is improvements in temps. Long range forecasts show the summer heat and humidity could return as early as mid-August.

Late summer storms can bring all sorts of dangers from strong winds, flash flooding, and hail so be sure to stay ahead of the storms with the StormTracker59 app for either Google or Android devices. You can also follow along with our interactive radar, track power outages, and view video forecasts right from our website! Having three ways to get alerts to weather dangers is the best way to stay safe when summer storms push in.



MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated PM showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and NICE! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Isolated shower or two. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and getting warmer! Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Few scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

A few stray showers, partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.