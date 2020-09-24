Rainy Night Ahead

The overnight hours will eventually give way to rain once we lose the pocket of dry air at the surface. A few heavier downpours could be possible overnight but the arrival of the heaviest rains have slowed a bit towards the day time on Friday. Regardless of the rain, clouds will work to insulate the area again keeping our lows into the mid to upper 50s.

At the bus stop it will be another milder morning, you’ll still need a jacket though for the rain! Showers look to continue at the bus stop all through the morning.

Friday we see cloudier skies sticking around as what’s left of Beta continues to pile into the two Virginias. The heaviest rain has slowed down a bit and looks to arrive around mid-day and into the early afternoon. Towards the late evening we should end up on the drier side of things, but still hold onto most of the cloud cover. Highs will be a bit limited by the clouds and rain looking to be in the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Saturday we dry things out for the most part, a chance of an isolated shower will remain in the forecast for now. Saturday should clear up some of the clouds with partly cloudy skies expected through most of the day. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday is also looking to end up on the drier side, with an isolated shower possible through the daytime. Clouds will still be around but skies should fall just a bit clearer than the day before. Highs hang into the mid 70s for most. By the late evening as the day transitions to Monday, a cold front is expected to pass through, this will reintroduce clouds late and bring rain back to the area.

Monday morning sees the exit of the cold front from the previous day with rain and maybe a stray rumble of thunder possible as the workweek gets started. Highs will take a small hit as a result of the passing front with most falling to the upper 60s with just a few low 70s mixed in.

Tuesday another front makes it way through, this one while not packing as much of a punch precipitation wise it will make a big impact on our temperatures. Highs will depend of the exact timing of the front which looks to be through the afternoon or evening right now. If it passes early we stay cooler, if it passes in the evening we’ll see a warmer day. For now highs are forecasted for the low 70s across the area.

By Wednesday some drier and cooler air begins to move into the area highs will start to dip by this point into the 60s across the region. Thursday will bring some small chances for showers as an upper level disturbance approaches the area, highs will continue to be into the 50s and low 60s for most as cooler air continues to filter in. Friday see’s a similar story a few showers are possible with a cool and well below average afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Shower chances late. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 60s

SATURDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain possible late. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 50s low 60s.

FRIDAY:

A chance shower or two. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Afternoon rain chances. Highs in the 50s.