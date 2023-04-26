Tonight features partly cloudy and cool conditions, with a northwest flow behind a cold front slipping past the region. Low temperatures will dip back to around 40 degrees.

Thursday brings a weak trough up into the region, which could provide a couple of showers. It’s not a washout by any means, with a lot of dry time and even some sunshine expected, as high temperatures reach near 70 degrees. A frontal system down to our south heads in overnight into Friday morning, increasing our chances for rain.

Friday looks wet. An area of low pressure looks to move through the Ohio River Valley, and that will provide steady rain at times, especially early Friday – expect a wet morning commute on the roads! Most of us can expect a half inch to an inch of rain from this system on Friday, but some locally heavier amounts are possible. Flooding is not expected to be an issue with how dry conditions have been recently. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, and we will see a few more breaks in the showers in the afternoon as compared to the morning.

Saturday is a day in between systems, meaning that most of the day is dry. A few peaks of sunshine will be accompanied by a couple of sprinkles, as highs jump into the middle 60s.

Sunday brings yet another storm system into the region, with some decent rainfall possible once again, likely around a half of an inch. This day looks wet at times, so have the rain gear handy if you plan on hitting the road or hanging out outside! Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Monday keeps a few sprinkles and an overall gloomy vibe into the picture, with a northwest flow providing patchy instances of sprinkles. The weather looks to remind us of conditions more indicative of November, as we struggle to reach 50 degrees – we should be in the upper 60s for this time of year!

Tuesday looks drier, with some sunshine in the morning, but a few occasional spits of rain are possible still over the mountains with a northwest flow persisting, as highs only reach the lower 50s.

Looking ahead, the weather looks to become a bit more mellow as we head into the middle and end parts of next week, with rain chances becoming lower. In addition, our temperatures look to rebound to near normal values in the middle 60s toward the end of the work week next week and into next weekend. Until then, for the exception of Thursday, we look to be slightly below normal and a bit wet for a few days. April showers bring May flowers?

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with lows around 40.

THURSDAY

A few isolated showers, plenty of dry time! Highs near 70.

FRIDAY

Rain likely – wet day overall. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower – some sunshine! Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, cooler again. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Few lingering sprinkles, mostly cloudy & gloomy. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a couple showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, a couple of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Few showers. Gloomy. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine, isolated sprinkle or two. Highs in the middle 60s.