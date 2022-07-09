Summertime means frequent chances for thunderstorms – don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website.

With already saturated grounds and more heavy rain expected Saturday morning followed by hit and miss heavy downpours and thunderstorms for this evening, high water chances increase for our region. Those in Nicholas, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming, And Tazewell county pay close attention to how much rain you get Saturday as you’ve seen the highest rain fall totals over the last week. Rain showers and humid air will continue overnight with areas of fog possible. Lows in the 60s.





Sunday, lingering clouds and showers rule the day with clearing skies late. Humidity will be falling as well, with below-average highs in the low to mid 70s. The lingering cloudcover will keep the yard from drying out, so Monday will be the better day for outdoor activity and yard work.





Monday we get a break from the rain, the heat, and the humidity. Highs in the 70s to low 80s with lower humidity will be a nice relief from the high heat index the last few days. Sunshine returns with a few cloud here and there but no rain thanks to high pressure.

Tuesday our little break from the rain is short lived as we see showers and pop-up storms return. Isolated in nature, it’ll be a day to have the umbrella for sure. Highs remain in the low 80s.





Wednesday a cold front brings more showers and storms so we’re back to watching for high water concerns. The nice aspect is temps drop back into the upper 70s for a below average kind of July day.

Thursday we once again dry out with more sunshine and lower humidity. A little cooler as well as we drop below average once again in the upper 70s. Overnight lows turn refreshing back into the chilly 50s.

In your extended forecast, we look to cool down some with less humidity for a short time but don’t worry summer weather fans, the heat and humidity will make a strong return mid-July, with highs in the 80s and 90s on the horizon.



With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.





TONIGHT:

Rain showers. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sct. showers, clearing late. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. storms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers/storms. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, iso. shower. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. Showers, some sun. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, iso. t’storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. rain/storms. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. storms, hot. Highs in the low 90s.