Rainy Start. Drier End







DISCUSSION: We will begin to dry out by Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will be back above average in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows will be a bit cooler in the low 40s. We dry out briefly on Thursday, but remain cloudy.

Temperatures will still be warm as highs make it back into the upper 60s. Friday will bring back more shower chances especially in our northern counties, but we make it into the 70s. Saturday will be very warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Showers will start to move in during the late afternoon and into the evening. Some of these will linger into Sunday, but we dry out quickly Sunday afternoon with highs back in the 60s.

The Day Ahead

We will start the work week off on a dry note. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and we look to stay dry until at least Wednesday or Thursday at this point.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Rain moves in. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers in the morning then drying. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled in our northern counties. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out after a morning shower. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 50s.





