Rainy sticks around into the evening tonight

Tonight we will get a break in the rain before it picks back up overnight ahead of a cold front that will push through the area. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 30s low 40s across the region. Rain will start to move out Saturday morning to give us another break before more moves in Saturday night.

Saturday we dry out with maybe a few light sprinkles into the morning hours. Sun will eventually make an appearance for many of us, but it won’t be until the afternoon. Highs make their way to the 40s and 50s for most. Rain moves back in overnight Saturday.

Sunday has been trending towards a more unsettled day with rain and snow showers being a bit more widespread as the remaining upper level pieces of our NYE storm make their way out to sea. Highs will be into the 40s during the daytime so any snow that does fall won’t happen until after sunset and mainly only across the higher elevations!

Monday looks clearer with more sun possible as high pressure begins to move into the area. Temperature wise, even with the sun out it will be a bit colder than Sunday back into the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday is in question in the forecast as there are some signs a weak cold front might be able to swing enough moisture and cold air into the area to spark some upslope snow showers during the afternoon and evening! Most will be on the drier side but for now, anticipate seeing a few flakes early next week. Highs in the 30s.

Wednesday is looking clear, with sunshine in the forecast for most everyone. Highs make a quick rebound from Tuesday back into the 40s and low 50s.

In the extended forecast, still some stormy signals hold out but this is common in this length of the forecast. For now, the next system is leaning towards Thursday with rain and above average temperatures pushing through the area.

TONIGHT:

Showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny chance of rain late. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

SUNDAY

Chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure in control. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.