Rainy Sunday ahead

Tonight rain is possible overnight tonight but not everyone will get wet. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a chance of some fog if you have to be out early to start your Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

Sunday brings the bulk of the rain through the area. The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon, but we keep the showers around all day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s once more. We could see some minor flooding issues.

A few showers will be left over for Monday morning, but we look to clear out by the afternoon. Monday we really start to see some of the cooler air beginning to work it’s way in that will stick with us most of the week. Highs top out around the mid 70s for most.

Tuesday we keep things dry and cool once again. We’ve lost a lot of our humidity by this point so any outdoor activities will be quite comfortable and enjoyable! Highs once again in the middle 70s with a few upper 70s mixed in.

Wednesday, high pressure maintains it hold over the area so we have another dry day waiting in the wings here. Thursday is when rain chances start to return thanks to Tropical Storm Sally how much is still a question so keep checking back as we get closer.

TONIGHT:

Rain possible partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking the most unsettled. Rain sticks around throughout the day. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Drying out after a few morning showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain will be possible once again. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain again. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Dry for the most part. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few showers here or there. Highs in the 70s.