Rainy Thursday, with a few strong storms possible

Today, scattered showers are likely to greet most out the door along with gray overcast skies. As the day goes on we’ll see showers transition to thunderstorms later in the day some of which could be on the stronger side. Highs today will be limited by the rain and clouds topping out in the mid 70s for most.

There is a risk of a few strong storms today, but our risk is on the lower end at just a level 1 of 5. We’ll need to see the sun break through the clouds in order to give the storms the fuel they would need to get going, without that we won’t see much. Overall though, isolated damaging wind gusts and some small hail will be what we’re watching for through the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday we could see a few spotty showers throughout the day but for the most part, the rain will end before the morning hours. Clouds will still be passing through but as the day goes on we should see skies begin to exit and let the sun shine. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday, sunny skies and high pressure are in control to kick off the weekend. This will lead to a pleasant and hot day for many as highs return the 80s for almost everyone. Sunscreen and plenty of water will be needed for those heading outside!

Sunday, we have a repeat of Saturdays weather. We’re back in the 80s for everyone, with plenty more sunshine spreading across the area.

Monday, hot weather stays with us but now we also see the return of humid weather too. Dew points will rise back to the upper 60s and low 70s making the humidity noticeable and drive up our risk of some afternoon thunderstorms.

Tuesday follows Monday as another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the mid-80s for most with some valleys and especially the coal fields getting up near the 90s. A few isolated storms and showers by the afternoon will help to cool a select few off.

Wednesday, we’re still in the same weather pattern. For those who want summer, you’re certainly getting a good taste of it now. Highs remain in the mid 80s with dew points still in the upper 60s and low 70s. A thunderstorm or two should make an appearance through this afternoon as well.

In the extended forecast, hot weather isn’t going anywhere as highs are forecast to remain in the 80s. The humidity looks to stick with us as well. High performance hair spray is a recommended buy.

THURSDAY:

Widespread rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY:

Stray showers/thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Isolated Shower. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers/T-storms. Highs in the mid 80s again.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered Showers and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Sunny, Isolated shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the 80s.