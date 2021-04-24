Rainy Today. Better Tomorrow

Saturday will likely be a washout so be sure to plan accordingly. Rain is expected for most of the day as another slow-moving system pushes its way through the area. Once the rain starts, we won’t see a lot of breaks. Clouds will keep our temperatures below average again as highs only make it into the low and mid 50s.

Neither severe weather or flooding is a concern for Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder may be possible, but storms will remain below severe limits. We haven’t see a lot of widespread rainfall lately, so we can handle what we have coming our way. Rainfall totals will generally be between a quarter and three quarters of an inch.

Sunday our rain chances dwindle quickly through the morning hours but a few lingering showers could make an appearance into the afternoon. We’ll remain cloudy for most of the daylight hours but by the overnight hours, we should start to see some clearing. Highs in the mid and upper 50s are expected with some spots in the low 60s.

Monday brings a big change for all of us as a Bermuda High begins to set-up off the east coast. This will help to not only promote clear and sunny skies but overall southerly flow. Highs will be noticeably warmer back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday we continue to feel the hard work of our off-shore high, afternoon highs are expected to be into the mid-70s for most with a shot at the 80s likely in the coal fields. Sunny skies are still with us at this point too.

Wednesday will be one of the warmest days we’ve seen since last September where more of us could squeeze our way to the 80-degree mark. We’ll be sunny through the first half of the day and likely most of the afternoon, but overnight into Thursday clouds will build their way back in.

Thursday, rain and thunderstorms drop back into the forecast as a cold front bumps up along our Bermuda High. This looks to be late in the afternoon and through the evening, so we will still have some dry time for the start of our day. Our highs are still expected to get near or above 80-degrees.

SATURDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine remains. Highs in the 70s with some in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny again. More of us in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return by the evening. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Storms linger through the morning. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the 60s.