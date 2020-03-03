Rainy Today. Watch for Flooding







DISCUSSION: Tuesday will be warm and soggy as well. Highs are back near 60 degrees, but heavy rainfall is likely through the day. We will have to keep an eye on all flood prone areas, especially by Tuesday afternoon and evening. We could even hear a rumble of thunder through the afternoon, but severe weather is not expected.

The Day Ahead

Rain totals between now and Wednesday morning could be between 2 and 3 inches. This could certainly lead to some flooding issues, especially in our southern counties. Continue to monitor the flooding situation through the week.

Rain Totals

Wednesday is actually trending drier at this point. The storm system that we were watching looks to remain down to our south keeping us quiet and mild. Highs on Wednesday will warm up into the 50s by the afternoon.

Thursday is looking fairly quiet until the evening. Thursday night and Friday morning could bring some snow showers to the region. Highs are still somewhat mild on Thursday, but fall into the upper 30s on Friday.

The weekend is looking pretty quiet at this point. We will be cold on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. We could see a lingering snow shower in the morning, but will dry up by the afternoon. Sunday is looking much better with sunshine and highs in the 50s!

We are still mild to kick off next week, but rain looks to return late Monday night and hang around through the first half of the work week. Still no big snowfall expected. Looks like spring is making an early appearance.

10 Day Forecast







TUESDAY:

Rain throughout the day. A rumble of thunder also possible. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quieter. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry through the day. Rain/snow by the evening.

FRIDAY:

Some rain/snow mix with highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet for the most part. Am snow shower possible. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.







