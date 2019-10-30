Rainy Tonight. Severe Weather Possible Thursday

DISCUSSION: Through the overnight hours, we will have a few showers around alongside the cloudy conditions. This will keep our lows pretty mild for this time of year, as they drop into just the upper 50s through the night.

Tonight’s Forecast

Halloween is looking very unsettled. Rain showers will still be pretty spotty during the morning commute, but more widespread rain will start to pop up as the day goes on. By the afternoon, heavy rainfall looks to arrive alongside a pretty stout cold front.

The Day Ahead

Severe weather is a possibility as the front moves through. Most are under a slight risk for severe weather with spots in eastern Greenbrier and Monroe counties under an enhanced risk. A line of storms will move in and it’s likely it will have very gusty winds along it. The timing looks to be in the afternoon. Tornadoes are not out of the question, but the threat is still fairly low.

Severe Risk for Thursday

Thursday Severe Theats

We will have to watch low laying areas and poor drainage areas for flooding. We could also see some street flooding during heavier bands of rain. Rain totals look to be between 1 and 2 inches with some isolated spots up to 3 inches. While rivers are low, non-river flooding is still a possibility. With gusty winds, leaves are likely to fall off the trees and clog up drains, which could lead to more street flooding. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and into the early morning on Friday.

After the front moves through, temperatures will drop rapidly. By the time trick or treating gets underway for locations that haven’t changed their times, we will see chilly temperatures and very gusty winds. Lingering rain showers will be around as well. It will be important to have the rain gear if you are taking the little ones out. Most locations have changed their trick or treat times which is a good call. You can find an updated list on our website.

We dry out by the end of the week and a much drier, but cooler pattern takes hold as we close the week out and head into the weekend. Sunshine looks to last through the start of next week. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low and mid 50s. Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark by Saturday morning and we will continue to see frosty mornings all the way until the middle of the following work week.

Latest Drought Monitor.

Wetter conditions through this month have helped our drought conditions greatly. The new drought monitor was released this morning and none of our southern West Virginia counties are under a severe drought. However, we are still under a moderate drought (D1) across the majority of the area. More rainfall through this weekend and over the next month should help to eradicate this drought completely.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

More rain some storms severe. Wet and gusty trick-or-treating. Highs in the low 70s falling rapidly by the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Drying out with just a morning shower or two. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s.