A Red Flag Warning​​ is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. Leaves on the ground in combination with very low humidity values, recently dry weather and breezy conditions will make for a dangerous setup for brushfires. Thankfully, rain will be returning Friday!

Tonight will be similar to last night, with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s. It’ll be a bit breezy out there even during the overnight hours, with wind gusts in the 15 to 25 mph range possible.

Wednesday will be another dry day with temperatures a little cooler than on Election Day, with highs around 60 under a mostly sunny sky – considering we are in the second week of November, this is still some fantastic weather! A Red Flag Warning is in effect for many counties, meaning that the brush fire risk is very high – wind gusts will gust to as high as 30 mph, so in combination with recent dry weather and low humidity – that’s a recipe for fires!

Thursday is another fantastic day of weather. Enjoy it if you get a chance because Old Man Winter is lurking for the weekend! We’ll see highs in the lower to middle 60s with plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day with Nicole’s remnants approaching from the south.

Veterans Day looks wet! We’ll have Nicole’s remnants in the region – definitely an umbrella day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We could see some impressive rainfall but flooding is not expected especially considering how dry it has been recently.

Saturday, cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out and bring back sunshine. Temperatures look to tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the middle 40s! Expect a frosty night as we drop into the 20s!

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the middle 30s!

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs around 40 – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

Tuesday looks warmer into the lower 40s but considering we should be in the 50s for this time of year – it’s going to be chilly, folks.

In your extended forecast we’re looking to see below average temperatures around for much of next week. Perhaps a few snow flurries can’t be ruled out across the high terrain with another system scooting through midweek next week but it’ll be just warm enough to be a rain showers for most of us. In general though, days with highs in the 70s look to be gone for quite some time…

Remember, fall fire season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and slightly cooler. Highs near 60. Red Flag Warning in effect for many counties!

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and nice! Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

VETERANS DAY

Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

SATURDAY

A morning sprinkle will lead to afternoon sun. Cooler! Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny but C-O-L-D! Highs in the middle 30s!

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and still cold. Highs near 40.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

THURSDAY

A few lingering showers. Mountain flurries? Highs near 40.