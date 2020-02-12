Relatively quiet start, flooding threat returns tonight

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 10 AM THURSDAY FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY. HEAVY RAINFALL WITH THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE HIGH WATER WILL BE POSSIBLE DURING THIS TIME. WATCH FOR FAST RISES ON STREAMS, CREEKS AND RIVERS.

Flash Flood Watch.

DISCUSSION: Today starts off mostly dry for the morning with just an isolated shower or few flurries possible at most. However, be ready for temperatures in the 30s out the door. This is a good bit chillier than past mornings. Our temperatures will be on the rise throughout the day as a southeast breeze works the warmer air in. Even after sunset, our temperatures will continue to slowly warm ahead of our next rainmaker.

Wednesday planner.

Another system arrives later on and starts bringing back some showers for the afternoon and evening. Rain will become increasingly widespread after dinnertime. Our flood threat picks up after midnight tonight. The WPC has most of us under a small risk for flooding tonight through Thursday morning with a medium risk for our far western viewing area.

Heavy rain looks possible through early Thursday morning, bringing yet another threat of flooding to our rain-weary area. Another 1-2″ of rain, maybe a few localized areas topping out a bit higher, are forecast and this could create high water issues. Watch for fast rises on streams, creeks and river. Also watch out for flooding in low laying areas as well as ditches and poor drainage areas. Most of this is expected to fall between midnight and 7 AM, though high water problems could carry over well into the morning commute.

Rainfall totals through Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday after this front pushes out and we could see some snow mixing in at times before we dry out. Thursday night is looking very chilly with teens possible.

High pressure then looks to build in and keep us pretty quiet for most Friday into the weekend, with Friday’s temperatures below average before a rebound Saturday. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 20s and we could see a snow shower to start before we dry out. Saturday will bring temperatures closer to average in the low 40s. Sunday is also looking drier for the most part with highs in the upper 40s. This is great news as we need consecutive dry days to help lower some of the streams, creeks and rivers.

We look to start the work week off on a dry note. Showers do returns by Tuesday however. Another batch of heavy rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday with a lingering shower on Thursday. We will clear out as we close out next week and start heading into the weekend. Temperatures also look to remain above average through much of next week.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Mainly dry and chilly start. Showers return later. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

Heavy rain with flooding potential after midnight. Mild with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Heavy rain early on. Falling temperatures with some flurries mixing in later. Highs in the 40s to start but drop to the 20s and teens by the evening.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry with sunshine returning. Much colder with highs in the 30s and upper 20s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry start with increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

A lingering shower. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.