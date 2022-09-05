A Flood Watch continues for the region until 11 p.m. Steady rains on our Labor Day have greatly reduced the amount of rainfall needed to cause flooding, so any heavy downpours this evening will be monitored for the potential for isolated local high water issues!

Tonight will continue to feature shower chances, especially before midnight. Patchy dense fog will be possible toward sunrise, with lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday keeps shower chances around, although the rain will not be as steady as what we experienced back on Labor Day. A stalled stationary front will be pushing through very very slowly and until it moves onward, our chances for rain will continue. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday finally gets rid of the stationary front, but a residual trough will keep scattered showers likely once again, which will keep high temperatures down into the middle 70s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday feature small but not zero chances for high water yet again just with all of the rain that fell on Labor Day, so we’ll watch downpours through midweek!

Our chances for rain finally decrease on Thursday with our frontal boundary moving much farther south. An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out but most are dry with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday for now looks dry with high pressure to our northeast and partly sunny skies with highs near normal in the upper 70s.

Saturday brings the return of rain being likely, with a plume of gulf moisture working its way back into the region. The threat for locally heavy rainfall looks to be something we’ll watch for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday keeps the risk for showers and storms around with an approaching cold front. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Isolated showers will be possible Monday but it will be drier, with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead in our extended forecast, conditions will likely improve for much of the following week, with high pressure taking control. Temperatures look to be about seasonal in the middle 70s to lower 80s with only isolated chances for now for much of next week.

