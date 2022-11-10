Tonight is still a breezy night once again but we will FINALLY be seeing some brush fire relief and in a big way, as Nicole’s remnants begin to work their way into the region from south to north, especially after midnight. The light is at the end of the tunnel with this mess! Low temperatures will be much mild than previous nights in the lower to middle 50s.

Veterans Day looks wet! We’ll have Nicole’s remnants in the region – definitely an umbrella day with highs in the lower 60s. We could see some impressive rainfall but flooding is not expected especially considering how dry it has been recently. A general 1-1.5 inches of rain can be expected throughout the day. We’ve been dry so outside of poor drainage areas or clogged storm drains backing up, our flood risk remains low. Remember, wet leaves are just as slick as ice so drivers take note!

Saturday pre-dawn could see a few mountain showers but over all cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out and bring back sunshine. Temps tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the mid and upper 40s! Expect a frosty night as we drop into the 20s!

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the middle 30s!

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs in the lower 40s – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

Tuesday is another chilly day as a system pushes in from the south. Morning temps are cold enough for wet flakes and sleet which could impact your morning commute. We’ll warm up enough in the afternoon for just a few showers here and there. Lingering showers after sunset will transition back into sleet and snow for the eastern mountains. Accumulations look minor at this point.

Wednesday begins with snow showers for the mountains and sleet/rain for the low lands. While precipitation chances tail off through the day, watch for slick spots to and from on the area roadways. Highs still cold in the 40s. After sunset, black ice will be an issue as will snow flakes for the mountains.

In your extended forecast we’re looking to see below average temperatures around for much of next week. Our first extended winter preview looks to run smack into the Thanksgiving holiday. As of right now, no strong indications of snow storms, but a few flakes aren’t out of the question. Perhaps a few snow flurries can’t be ruled out across the high terrain with another system scooting through midweek next week but it’ll be just warm enough to be a rain showers for most of us. In general though, days with highs in the 70s look to be gone for quite some time…

Remember, fall fire season is in effect for West Virginia. No outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT

Cloudy with shower chances on the increase, especially after midnight. Lows in the middle 50s.

VETERANS DAY

Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

A morning sprinkle will lead to afternoon sun. Cooler! Highs in the middle 40s to upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny but C-O-L-D! Highs in the middle 30s!

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and still cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Morning flurries to afternoon showers. Snowflakes over the mountains? Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Potential mixed bag of precipitation though impacts look minor. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Lingering mtn. flurries. Clearing skies. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with highs near 40.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the middle 40s.