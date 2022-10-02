Sunday continues the light shower chance but I do think we’ll see some drying by the afternoon. Despite this, heavy cloud cover as a result of Ian’s remnants will hold high temperatures down into the lower 50s once again with occasional patchy periods of drizzle. In total, expect 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain from Ian. Overall, with pretty dry conditions over the last couple of weeks coupled with rain falling over an extended period and not at once, our flood risk is pretty low, but it’s not zero. Anyone who sees the higher end of that range or perhaps locally higher amounts closer to three inches will be at risk for nuisance flooding issues and we’ll keep an eye on that this weekend for you in the StormTracker 59 Weather Lab.

Monday features a slow clearing of skies, as Ian’s remnants finally work their way out of the region. Highs will rebound as a result, with low 60s expected in the region. It’ll feel pretty decent considering how cool the weekend has been!

Tuesday brings in more sunshine and a continued trend of warmer weather, with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday is even warmer, with plenty of sunshine and highs bac up into the middle 60s despite a chilly start.

Thursday will feature the warmest weather of the week, with highs likely in the upper 60s out ahead of a cold front, which promises to deliver more chilly weather into the region.

Friday could provide an isolated shower or two in the morning with that cold front nearby still but sunshine will return for the afternoon, with highs in the middle 50s – a bit cooler once again!

Saturday starts off with a cold start, but we should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures continuing to stick into the mid 50s.

Looking ahead, we COULD be looking at our first real chance for a freeze for the following weekend. Long-term solutions are pointing to a cold air mass in place and if coupled with mostly clear skies, will allow overnight temperatures both Friday night and into Saturday night of next week to fall deep into the 30s. A Fall-like air mass will likely linger into next week – so those fall colors will really start to begin to shine in our region over the next ten days or so across the higher elevations!

SUNDAY

Light drizzle, especially before noon. Chilly again, with highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer once again, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and beautiful! We’ll see highs jump into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy with a morning sprinkle and cooler, with highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Frost/freeze possible in the morning, partly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Frost/freeze possible in the morning, mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Stray shower chance, but still partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and cool. Highs still sticking in the low 50s.