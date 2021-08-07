Saturday brings some showers, warmer on Sunday

Saturday, showers, and storms influenced by a stalled out front and its associated low pressure over the Carolinas will provide some hit or miss chances for rain. Particularly through the afternoon hours. It won’t be raining all day, so there will still be opportunities to get outside and enjoy some breaks of sun. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Some of these showers will be on the heavier side and slow movers so the risk of seeing some isolated flooding does remain, as a result, we have a small risk issued for our area. Flooding issues will not be widespread though as we do NEED the rain across the region.

Sunday is looking drier but a few showers might hold on into the very early morning hours of the day. The rest of Sunday should be spent clearing up and lingering cloud cover and replacing it with the sun. Temperatures all through the 80s are expected, cooler in the mountains with the hottest temperatures in the upper 80s in the coal fields.

Monday is hotter than Sunday by just a few degrees with a touch more humidity. This might inspire an isolated shower somewhere but high pressure will most likely stop it in its tracks. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s should be expected.

Tuesday a few isolated showers remain a possibility but very few if any will see them. This is expected to be the hottest day of the week as high pressure remains overhead. Most should get near the 90s!

Wednesday, better chances for showers arrive as some of high pressures influence is eroded by an upper-level system. Not a lot of influence is expected here so some slow-moving downpours are expected. Rain will still be hit or miss throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday, shower and storm chances grow as a front slowly approaches lending its influence to us. Still not the widespread rain that we need but even with scattered showers we can still put a dent in the drier weather in a few places. Highs in the mid and upper 80s are expected.

Spotty showers and storms litter the extended forecast along with above-average temperatures. They don’t call it the dog days of summer for nothing!

SATURDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Warming up with scattered. showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY:

Hotter with scattered storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Typical August day. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid, iso. shower. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly cooler, showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances grow. Highs in the mid-80s.