Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping quickly – don’t forget to bring the jackets for high school football – it’ll be cool! Temperatures at the beginning of games will be in the 50s dropping into the upper 40s by the end of area games – that’s going to be a shock to the system compared to last week! A southeasterly flow will begin to kick in after midnight and that will more than likely increase our temperatures as we head toward dawn, with temperatures around 50 degrees by sunrise.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will rebound nicely to around 70 degrees – enjoy the beautiful day because the chances for rain will return during the second half of the weekend.

Sunday looks cooler once again as a result of showers around with another cold front moving through. It’ll be a bit of a soggy day at times, particularly during the afternoon, and there’s more cool air lurking behind the front for the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Monday our mountain friends will deal with more cloud cover and a lingering shower with our trend heading towards partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Temps once again take a hit dropping back into the middle 60s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine but we keep it seasonally cool, with highs only around 60 – it’s going to be chilly!

Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies but it’s cold! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 50s and we’ll struggle to jump to 60 degrees by Thursday but at least the skies will be clear – it’ll feel very fall-like!

Friday continues our trend of sunshine though skies will be on the increase late in the day with a potential tropical system approaching from the south.

In our extended forecast, the cool weather pattern looks to continue for a few days, but we’re not done with the warmer weather just yet! Keep in mind that we DID get into the 90s during the first week of October 2019 – so hot days still happen from time to time during the end of September into the beginning of October – but it’s rare. No REAL cold weather looks in store yet though temperatures look to generally remain below average. The tropics are a bit more active than they have been all season, so we’ll be watching the tropical regions for potential weather impacts as well, especially as we head toward the following weekend.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly once again. Low temperatures in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunny with a nice rebound in temperature with highs around 70.

SUNDAY

More clouds with afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Morning drizzle with afternoon clearing. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining cool, with highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonally cool again, with highs only in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny once again and slightly warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

A morning sprinkle or two with afternoon clearing. Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.