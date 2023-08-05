Saturday looks to start with mostly sunny skies with a cool, damp feel but we warm up nicely with sunshine helping us reach the low to mid 80s. While the day looks dry overall for most, an afternoon stray shower towards the northeast can’t be ruled out. (Think Pocahontas, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties) Again, this will be the exception, not the rule of the day. Those with outdoor plans can use our interactive radar through the day to see exactly where these shower develop. If they do, they’ll moves south-southeast slowly.

Sunday begins dry with sunshine but clouds are on the increase by the middle of the day. As clouds increase, so do the rain chances for the late afternoon and early evening. One or two storms could be on the strong side with winds taking top concern. Temps are still mild with southwest winds pushing us into the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday night into our Monday morning, all will see showers moving through but our severe weather threat drops after midnight. We’ll pick that up again Monday afternoon.

Monday scattered showers become the norm of the day as temps slide back into the low 80s. In the afternoon, heavy downpours and thunderstorms can be expected. A strong storm or two is also on the table under with damaging winds, lightning, and small hail risk. While the signals for tornadoes aren’t there for our region yet, it will be something we monitor this weekend. Heavy rain leading to flash flooding for localized regions will be worth planning for as the impact time looks to be the evening commute.

Tuesday will be a mixed bag forecast with sunshine and clouds filtering in and out throughout the day. By the afternoon, we’ll see more clouds than sun as thunderstorms form and roam the region. Like most summertime storms, these will fade after sunset with lingering showers continuing to fade through midnight.

Wednesday looks dry for most as we enjoy a partly sunny day. Enough moisture, or humidity, lingers from Tuesday’s system to foster a pop-up shower in the late afternoon. More an exception than rule. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy a comfortable day near the 80 degree mark.

Thursday we kick off the first day of the State Fair of West Virginia in style! Temps warm into the mid and upper 80s across the board with sunshine a plenty. A few afternoon clouds come and go but rain chances will just have to wait for another day.

In your extended forecast, a more summer like feel returns to the forecast that better matches early August. Warm days and mild night with a stray afternoon shower as humidity level rise again. Long term, we look to return to a soggier pattern by the middle of the month.

What To Watch: The Perseids Meteor Shower is currently underway for our region. Reports of fireballs in Kentucky and Virginia last week give us insight to what could be one of the best Perseids Meteor Showers in quite some time. The peak is expected the night of Saturday, August 12th into Sunday Morning. Eye to the sky to catch your own shooting star!

