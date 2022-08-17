Tonight should be dry, with patchy dense fog forming once again overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

Thursday continues the chances for a few isolated showers much like what we experienced Wednesday with another trough lingering around. High temperatures will slowly be rebounding this week, as we’ll see more sunshine and highs near 80.

Friday once again continues the chance for a few isolated showers. Keep in mind that there will be a lot of dry time in the region Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and that the showers will be wildly scattered. Some folks may not see any rain period during this stretch! Highs should jump back into the 80s with the addition of some sunshine.

Saturday is appearing a bit drier than the forecast yesterday, as a cold front looks to pump its brakes and slow down as it heads east toward our region from the midsection of the country. That should keep just a few scattered showers around. There will be a slightly better chance for showers than on the previous days because of a little more humidity, but the showers will be widely scattered.

Sunday features a few isolated showers and it’s warmer and a bit more humid once again, with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday sees the return for better chances for rain, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely with a front scooting in. Locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out, with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday continues the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will keep the chance for a few lingering morning showers, but I think afternoon clearing will be a good bet. It’ll remain cool behind the front, with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, the eastern U.S. looks to remain in a trough-like pattern and the western U.S. looks to be in a ridge-like pattern for the next couple of weeks. This will likely keep seasonal to slightly cooler than normal temperatures in the eastern U.S. that also will feature periodic chances for rain, while the west remains pretty dry and warmer than normal. This pattern does look like it could flip flop a bit toward the very end of August into early September.

