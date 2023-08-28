Monday begins the work week in the mild 60s with a few morning showers. Much of your Monday will consist of scattered showers we head throughout the day, some of which can be on the heavy side. Outside of the showers, mostly cloudy skies will stick around which will help with our temperatures. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will start off in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. After a few isolated showers in the morning, your afternoon will once again bring in scattered showers. These showers will then slowly begin to fizzle out as we head into the overnight on Tuesday. Cloud cover and showers won’t help the temperatures as they remain in the 70s.

Wednesday starts with a calm morning, outside of some patchy fog. Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy, with these conditions continuing into the afternoon. Not expecting much when it comes to shower chances so enjoy the dry and comfy afternoon. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only get into the middle 70s.

Thursday brings in another calm and cool morning with many starting in the 50s. A dry day is expected with partly cloudy skies. Despite the sunshine, our afternoon highs are still expected to only be in the upper 70s.

Friday ends the work week off on a great note! After a dry and clear morning, a sunny and dry afternoon will ensue with only a few clouds floating around. With temperatures expected to only get into the upper 70s, will be a great afternoon and evening to head outdoors and have some fun!

Saturday the nice weather continues with a calm and clear morning. Mostly sunny skies will once again dominate the forecast as we see a dry start to the weekend forecast. Highs on Saturday will finally make it back into the 80s.

Sunday finishes the weekend with more chances for sunshine. Other than a few clouds filtering in from the north, everyone will enjoy a partly cloudy day. Despite the added cloud cover, many will see high reach into the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we have officially made our way into September! Looking ahead, the upcoming weekend will hold onto sunny skies and the work week starts off with dry weather. We are continuing to monitor the tropics and keeping an eye on any approaching storm as we head into the rest of your September.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Trending dry. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Great outdoors weather. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry morning. Sunny afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.