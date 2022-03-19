Tonight we’ll see light showers move in and we remain windy. Winds out of the northwest at 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25mph. Temps fall fast though the 40s and settle in the mid to upper 30s for the lowlands, low 30s for the eastern mountains. Overnight rain changes over to snow for folks above 2,000ft so watch for slick travel Sunday morning. About 1-2 inches of snow can be expected only for the highest of peaks in Western Pocahontas and northwestern Greenbrier counties.

Sunday, morning sprinkles and mountain snow showers continue through the morning hours. We officially end the winter season at 11:33am, not that it will feel like spring today. We are cold in the 30s with a slow rise through the afternoon into the upper 40s and low 50s. The farther south you are the warmer you’ll warm up thanks to high pressure clearing us up from south to north. Sunshine will return late Sunday afternoon. Winds still gusty out of the west 10-15mph.

Monday we warm back up for our first full day of spring despite a cooler start. From the 30s in the morning to the mid 60s by the afternoon. Eastern mountain counties will stay cooler in the upper 50s. High pressure continues to clear us up with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Tuesday, highs for most outside of the mountains return to the low 60s or at least very close to it. We do remain dry and sunny throughout the day, but clouds are expected to build in overnight in anticipation of out next rain chance.

Wednesday, rain looks likely throughout the day so be prepared to keep that rain coat handy. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Thursday we’ll see rain once again with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon before clouds once again build back in for the evening with showers overnight. Spring isn’t just about warmer temps, it’s also about spring showers. The unsettled pattern continues on through our Thursday with highs back in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday brings more showers but more scattered in nature for the first part of the day. We try to clear things up with drier air Friday night but we aren’t out of the wood yet. From scattered showers in the morning to isolated showers in the evening. Highs are about average in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday brings more moisture into the region with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs still near average in the low 50s. Sunshine here or there will be a treat outside of the showers roaming the area.

Through the extended forecast the unsettled pattern continues on and temps dip a little back into the upper 40s and low 50s as the turbulent month of March pushes on.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.





TONIGHT:

Spotty showers / Mnt snow. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Iso. AM sprinkles, clearing late. Highs in the 50s

MONDAY:

Clear, warmer. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny w/ PM rain. Highs in the lo 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sct. rain. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Showers / Mnt PM Mix. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More Sunshine. Highs in the 50s.