Tonight, we will see increased cloud coverage from west to east as our next weather system approaches. A cold front is expected to form up across the Ohio Valley this evening and slowly slide its way into portions of West Virginia and Virginia Sunday night into Monday morning. With its passing, it will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin your Monday morning commute. Definitely make to pack the rain gear for Monday and remember that with a few heavy downpours possible, reduced visibility and slick road travel is likely. Overnight lows for Sunday night will drop into the middle 60s.

As far as what to expect from this cold front, the timing of its crossing will be in our favor. With it expected to pass through sometime during the overnight hours for Sunday into Monday morning, the chance for severe weather in our area is low, with the bulk of it remaining out west. However, the chance is still there to see one or two storms produce strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Still an overnight to remain weather aware and monitor the latest trends in the forecast.

Monday morning begins the new work week under cloudy skies and scattered showers. Our cold front is still expected to be passing through when the very early morning hours for Monday roll around. Before leaving to go to work, it would help to pack the rain gear and get it ready to go. Once the cold front officially passes, we aren’t done with the showers and storms just yet. A low-pressure near the Great Lakes will continue to push down the chances for both as we head into the afternoon. The cloudy skies on Monday will drop our temperatures a bit and keep them near the 80 degree mark.

Tuesday once again sees our forecast determined by our low-pressure system near the Great Lakes. It will continue to move eastward but will still push down the chances for scattered showers and storms, especially in the late morning through the late afternoon. Thankfully, we should start to see more breaks develop through the evening along with more dry time possible. Northwesterly winds, along with the clouds cover, will drop our temperatures significantly. Our afternoon highs on Tuesday will only reach into the low 70s.

Wednesday will continue to see better improvements in the forecast. As our low-pressure system continues to track eastward, we should see the rain chances begin to diminish throughout the day. Our eastern mountain counties will have the best chance for seeing showers on Wednesday, while our lowlands remain fairly dry. Once Wednesday evening arrives, the entire area should see dry conditions take a hold and last through the entire night. Northern and westerly winds will still be in control, which will keep our afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Thursday officially brings back the best bet for sunshine! An area of high-pressure will begin to move across both West Virginia and Virginia, giving us a lot of sunshine and plenty of dry time. Great day to go out and enjoy any summertime activities you may have missed out on the past several weeks! With the return of the sunshine, we’ll see our afternoon highs climb quite a bit and get into the upper 70s.

Friday will be a great end to the work week! Our high-pressure system will remain in control for one more day, allowing for a similar forecast to Thursday. Another sunny day is on tap and another great day to enjoy your afternoon and evening! We’ll have a few chances of showers possible Friday night, but most of the day should hold off to partly cloudy skies. Hope you are ready for a return of the 80s, as with another sunshine-filled day, our afternoon highs will make a run for the low 80s to end off our Friday.

Saturday enters the weekend starting off with partly cloudy skies and morning lows in the 60s. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds for much of our morning before our next rain chances return in the afternoon. With afternoon highs expected to get into the middle 80s, we’ll have enough daytime heating to spark off a few isolated showers and storms. These showers and storms will begin to fade away once we lose the sunshine and daytime heating. If you have some free time in between the showers, however, Saturday looks great to get a few outdoor chores done that you may have missed out on.

Sunday follows a similar forecast to our Saturday. Will be another warm day on tap with many of us approaching the 80s after starting off the morning in the 60s. We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the morning and early afternoon before some daytime heating brings in the chances for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. While the entire day won’t be a washout, keeping at least an umbrella around will help as we end off the weekend.

In your extended forecast, hope you are ready for a return of the 80s! Finally, after seeing temperatures remain in the 70s for the past several weeks, we’ll bring back a warm trend in the forecast. This rise into the 80s looks to last through the start of the next work week. At the same time, with warm temperatures on tap, we could see a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms form up during that stretch. Not looking like a washout, but definitely a good reminder to have a spare umbrella around just in case.

