Tonight will continue our Sunday chances of seeing scattered showers throughout. With the frontal system positioned over the West Virginia area, we are still primed to see more showers tonight and that will continue into the start of your work week Monday. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with temperatures getting into the low 60s.

Labor Day continues the threat for storms with that cold front around. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and although it won’t rain all day like on Sunday – chances are you are going to experience a few showers at some point on Monday in the region. With the clouds, high temperatures will be cool in the middle 70s.

Tuesday provides more chances for a few scattered showers, which will enable temperatures to remain below average, as the mercury will climb only into the middle 70s.

Wednesday brings the sunshine back into the picture, although an isolated storm or two still cannot be ruled out with a decent amount of moisture around. High temperatures will rebound to near seasonal in the middle 70s.

Thursday continues our rain chances but only a stray shower here or there, it’s more sunshine and dry weather, with high in the mid 70s.

Friday is gearing up to be a fairly pleasant day throughout. An afternoon stray shower cannot be ruled out but most of us should remain dry. Temperatures will begin to climb back up as well with them getting upper 70s.

Saturday we bring back the rain chances with isolated showers expected for the afternoon hours, which will keep temperatures cool in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will be another day to have a umbrella ready with isolated chances still expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will still be fairly comfortable, sticking out in the mid 70s.

In our extended forecast, a bit of a trough-like look to the forecast looks on tap for the eastern U.S. for the remainder of next weekend into the start of the following week. This means that at least a few showers will continue to be a good bet and below normal high temperatures for now will generally be the rule of thumb.

