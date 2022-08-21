Sunday’s storm chances do increase, with a cold front approaching to the west and slightly more moist air working its way into our region out ahead of it. Scattered thunderstorms as a result are a good bet, with highs in the middle 70s.

Monday will also bring scattered showers and storms into the region. Some storms over these two days could have some gusty wind associated with them as well as small hail and the threat for locally heavy rainfall, though all of these risks will be isolated. Highs will once again be a little cooler with more clouds and rain showers around, with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday will feature a slow clearing of the skies as high pressure begins to take control, with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday features plenty of sunshine and warmer conditions as high pressure really begins to grip the region. The lack of humidity should keep us dry, with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday will basically be a carbon copy of Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s – how about that, three dry days in a row!

Friday will begin to feature isolated storm chances with a touch of humidity coming into play, and it’ll be hot, with highs all the way up into the middle 80s!

Saturday will continue the trend of isolated shower chances back in the afternoon and temperatures continuing to stick around in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead, we’ll be experiencing a brief increase in temperatures next weekend through the early part of the following week, but it does look much cooler once again right about time we begin the month of September. We are not in a pattern favorable for heavy rain, so areas that have experienced that over the last couple of weeks will begin to dry out finally!

TONIGHT:

Lingering showers tonight. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered downpours likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY:

Clearing skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and summer-like. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated shower, otherwise toasty! Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

Showers likely at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.