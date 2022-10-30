Tonight sees an increase in our chances for rain as a low pressure system moves toward . Showers will be scattered and that will keep temperatures mild, with lows in the upper 40s.

Halloween still looks wet at times with our storm system nearby as it moves up into the Great Lakes. Halloween will not be an all-day dreary rain but scattered showers can be expected at times. No particularly heavy rain is expected either, with around a quarter of an inch expected in most locations for the entirety of the day. You might consider keeping the umbrellas around for the trick-or-treaters but you won’t need them the entire time. Highs will be in the lower 60s, as a southeasterly breeze keeps the warmer air around.

Tuesday keeps a few lingering showers around, mainly in the morning with highs around 60.

Wednesday brings high pressure back into the region. Though we’ll have some clouds in the mornings, we’ll have some sunshine by the afternoon, with highs around 60.

Thursday will be full of sunshine with high pressure overhead and high temperatures warming up into the middle 60s.

Friday will be even warmer – so you may not even need the jacket hardly for high school football! We’re looking at mostly sunny skies with highs around 70. Kickoff temperatures for area games will be in the low to middle 60s cooling into the middle 50s by the end of area games.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm once again, as our high pressure system is ‘stuck’ to our east. That means plenty of sunshine and highs all the way up into the lower 70s.

Sunday keeps partly cloudy conditions and the warmth, with highs in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead, our warm temperatures look to last through Tuesday before a strong cold front works its way back to the region. In reality, high temperatures look to only be slightly below average in the low to middle 50s but that will feel cold considering the 70s that will be around the region a times this upcoming week! Don’t forget about brush fire season – we’ve already had a few and with a lot of dry time this week and the leaves on the ground – it’s a recipe for fires!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

HALLOWEEN

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

A few lingering showers. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with PM clearing. Highs around 60.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and warm! Highs around 70.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and warm again! Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storms likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.