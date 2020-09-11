Scattered Showers for Today

At the bus stop we are dry and quiet. We could see a bit of sun in spots, but we will see a few areas dealing with some morning fog. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s as you head off to work or get the kids off to school.

Friday will bring some showers, mainly for our eastern counties. Some of us will be able to stay dry! We are expecting to see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will try to make it back up to 80 degrees. Conditions look okay for High School Football. If you are east of I 77 though you could see a few showers, but none of the games should be completely rained out. Just bring the rain gear just in case.

Saturday our front begins to approach. The axis of heaviest rainfall looks to be off to our west, but we will still see some rain move through during the day and during the evening. It’s not raining all day, but it won’t be nearly as nice as last Saturday. Highs will make it back into the upper 70s. Severe weather is not expected.

Sunday brings the bulk of the rain through the area. The heaviest rain will be early, but we keep the showers around all day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s once more. Severe weather and flooding are not looking very likely throughout the weekend.

A few showers will be left over for Monday morning, but we look to clear out by the afternoon. Monday we really start to see some of the cooler air beginning to work it’s way in that will stick with us most of the week. Highs top out around the mid 70s for most.

Tuesday we keep things dry and cool once again. We’ve lost a lot of our humidity by this point so any outdoor activities will be quite comfortable and enjoyable! Highs once again in the middle 70s with a few upper 70s mixed in.

Wednesday, high pressure maintains it hold over the area so we have another dry day waiting in the wings here. We keep this trend up until we hit next Friday when rain looks to make a return for most of the area.

