Friday our cold front passes through, complicating morning travelers with a soggy commute. The front should pass through by the afternoon hours as showers become more scattered, though expect winds to pick up, with 10 to 20 mph winds across the lowlands and 20+ across our eastern counties. Added cloud cover will cause temperatures to struggle, only getting into the 50s.

Saturday will be a chilly day as temperatures once again struggle to get into the 50s. A cloudy day with scattered, light showers thanks to nearby system so pack something to keep you dry for Bridge Day. The gusty winds certainly won’t help, making the day feel colder than it is. A few light showers will be possible again overnight, with potentially a snowflake or two in our highest peaks.

Sunday continues the chance for a light shower, but the best chances will be across our eastern counties and primarily in the morning. As a high pressure system approaches, we’ll see the chance for some sunshine out to our west, though expect a chilly day again with temperatures topping off in the 50s.

Monday is a cold start in the 30s with frost possible in the morning. Throughout the day, we’ll continue to see cloud cover diminish as high pressure moves in. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon forecast as temperatures climb into the 50s.

Tuesday starts off with some morning fog with the best chances in our river valleys. You’ll also need a jacket for the morning as we start in the 30s again. However, given our sunny skies for Tuesday, you won’t need the jacket all day as temperatures rise into the 60s.

Wednesday completes the hat trick with our third straight day of sunshine. Outside of a few clouds to our west, we remain dry with high pressure around. We wake up to the chilly 40s before climbing near 70 by dinnertime.

Thursday is another dry day as high pressure remains in control. We’ll wake to morning lows in the 40s along with some fog across our river valleys. The rest of your afternoon will showcase partly cloudy skies as temperatures rise into the 60s.

In your extended forecast, the end of the week into the weekend brings in a new system with the chance for showers Friday into the weekend. Colder air will rush in, dropping our temperatures once again from the 60s down into the 50s by Sunday.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers. Pack a rain jacket. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers. Chilly. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

AM MTN sprinkles. Clearing PM. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Sunny skies. Dry day. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the middle 60s

WEDNESDAY

Another sunny day. Mild afternoon. Highs near 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Still a dry day. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. A stray shower chance. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Clouds build. Chance for showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Stray morning shower. Clearing out PM. Highs in the low 50s.