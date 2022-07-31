***FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR NICHOLAS COUNTY UNTIL 5:45 PM THIS EVENING***

For tonight, we will still be dealing with a stalled front to our south, with this frontal system lasting until Monday. Given the position of this frontal system, we will still be dealing with scattered showers for the late evening hours and then turning into more isolated chances by the early morning hours for Monday. It will be humid as well with temperatures dropping into the low 60’s.

Monday looks a bit wet, with scattered thunderstorms likely capable of heavy rainfall. We’ll monitor the flood threat once again closely but our frontal boundary will be lifting north as a warm front – at least it will be MOVING instead of the stagnant pattern we saw last week that caused all of the flooding in our region.

Tuesday will feature more scattered storms with another cold front moving in from the west. This setup looks a little more likely to carry with it the risk for a strong storm or two instead of a flood threat, but brief locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday will have much drier area into the area as an area of high pressure moves in behind Tuesday’s cold front. Temperatures will respond to that, as we’ll be back into the 80s with likely dry conditions other than a stray shower or two over the mountains.

High pressures sticks around Thursday which means mostly dry conditions and soaring temperatures. Middle 80s for highs look likely across the region, so we will be trading the rain for the heat as we kick into the first couple of days of August.

A little humidity will kick in on Friday, which means an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out but alot of us will once again be dry, with temperatures warming up into perhaps the upper 80s – it’s getting hot again!



Saturday is looking very similar to Friday where we still have the humidity sticking around. While it will not be as hot compared to Friday, we still have the chance for an isolated showers while in the low 80’s

In our extended forecast, it’s a summer-like pattern that will return. 80s will be a commonality for highs with occasional rounds of storms. But the major flooding pattern we’ve experienced this week will be history!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.



TONIGHT:

Scattered storms continue. Lows in the low 60’s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny with an isolated storm. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated storms, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Few scattered storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY:

Summertime downpours in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny with Iso. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Humid with Iso. Showers. Highs in the upper 80’s