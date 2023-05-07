Tonight, after an afternoon filled with scattered showers and storms, the overnight will linger with the chance of an isolated shower. It won’t be a washout compared to this afternoon, but a few isolated showers across the area cannot be ruled out through the overnight. As you get ready for the new work week, there is the potential for some fog developing into Monday morning. This can reduce visibility on some roadways so take a little easy on the roads if you can. Overnight lows will drop near the 60-degree mark under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday continues with the chance of a few scattered showers/storms, especially through the afternoon into the overnight. A frontal system will position itself north of the area, but it will be close enough to allow for a few scattered storms to develop. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal’ 1 of out 5 risks just west into portions of Kentucky and western Virginia. With that said, the chance for a scattered storm or two will still remain possible once we incorporate daytime heating in the afternoon. The biggest risk for Monday remains the chance for a flash of lightning or two with some heavy showers possible. This includes a low threat for some high-water issues, especially along poor drainage areas and small creeks. As you get ready for Monday, make sure to pack the rain gear and prepare for some slick travel to start the new work week. Temperatures for Monday will start off in the 50s before rising into the middle 70s.

Tuesday sees more chances for scattered showers/storms. This time thanks to a riding low-pressure system through the Ohio Valley. The crossing of this system will be sometime during the morning to early afternoon on Tuesday. During that time will be the best chance for storms and showers to appear across our area. With the system crossing during the morning hours, our risk for severe weather is low at this point. While the set up isn’t ideal, a few more scattered showers will still be possible. Expect slick travel once again as you head out to work or as you go to school. Thankfully, once the system passes, our chances of rain should diminish with drier conditions expected as we head into the overnight. Look for temperatures to reach into the middle 70s for Tuesday.

Wednesday finally delivers us back plenty of sunshine. After seeing scattered showers/storms the past few days, Wednesday is looking to be the breakthrough for some dry time. High pressure up to our north will take control of the forecast, allowing for a break from the showers. You will finally get the chance to put away the rain gear for once this week and enjoy the sunshine under mostly clear skies! Temperatures will remain consistent as we once again rise into the middle 70s.

Thursday is another dry day on track. High-pressure will continue to remain in control and allow for another sunny. Looking like a great day, either in the early morning or late afternoon, to get some outdoor chores done if you missed it the past several days. Temperatures look to make it back into the upper 70s after enjoying another calm weather day.

Friday has our high-pressure system move off to the east. As it does, a new weather system is expected to move in from the west starting Friday morning. As it does, we’ll see increased isolated shower chances for the late morning and afternoon once we get some sunshine mixing in. Don’t expect a washout from this system, but a few showers will be possible if you have lunch plans or as you drive home on Friday evening. A few roadways could see some slick travel, but any localized high-water issues look very low. As mentioned before, it will not be a total washout and we should see plenty of breaks with some hints on sunshine. These hints of sun will help our temperatures get into the middle 70s.

Saturday sees the chance of a lingering storm possible. Similar to Friday, once we get more sunshine rolling in the late morning and afternoon, a few more isolated showers will look to be possible on your Saturday. Thankfully, you won’t need the rain gear all day long as we should see plenty of dry time to go along with one storm here or there. As mentioned with the sunshine, once it gets rolling in the afternoon, we could see some rise into the 80s.

Sunday is trending to be the best shot at showers. As our weekend comes to a close, a new low-pressure system will cross through the Ohio Valley through the late afternoon into Monday morning. As it does, our chances of rain and storms will increase as the day goes on. This could lead to the return of some slick travel as you head out the door for Monday morning. With Sunday looking to be a mostly cloudy day, our temperatures will drop a bit and fall into the middle 70s.

In your extended forecast, we continue to ride the warm temperatures into next week. Afternoon highs will continue to push into the 70s with some days possibly approaching close to the 80s! A tad bit warmer than what we’re used to seeing this time of the year. Thankfully, no potential return on Old Man Winter as we continue on through the middle of May! Looking like a great stretch to finally go those flowerpots out and start updating your outdoor gardens.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

