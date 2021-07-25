Scattered Storms Possible, Some Strong Sunday

Tonight a cold front will make its way into the region with showers and thunderstorms. There is a 1 out of 5 chance for severe weather but just like our storms, it will be scattered at best. The main threat will be for strong winds with one or two cells that make their way through. We stay mild and near steamy with dew points in the upper 60s. Some dense fog, especially for folks who see rain, will form for the pre-dawn hours.





Monday, a decent amount of us will likely see rain at some point during the day as a cold front gets tied up in our region. Some will come in the form of showers and for others, it will be in a thunderstorm but rain is rain at this point and we’ll take what we can get! Highs in the mid 80s are expected.

Tuesday dries out for us and leaves some of the humidity behind as our front exits. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs still remain towards the 80s for most of us, but some higher elevations may end up just a bit cooler.

Wednesday a stray shower or two is possible through the afternoon but overall most should be dry and sunny. Highs stick to the low to mid-80s for most throughout the day. Humidity stays bearable for the time being here too.

Thursday, a better chance of a few showers across the higher terrain is possible through the heat of the day and thanks to a weak frontal boundary to our south. Chances remain on the lower side for now but could go up as we get closer and confidence increases.

Friday looks to remain dry for most while slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s. A few afternoon showers could be possible in the heat of the day which will fade after sunset.

Saturday looks to dry out with cooler temps in store with highs in the low 80s. It’ll be the last seasonable day as we turn up the heat to close out the weekend and start of the new work week.

In the extended forecast we look to bring in the summer heat with most of us making a run on 90 degrees. Chances of our first heatwave are growing with not much rain to speak of to help cool us down. Drought and fire dangers will be topping our list of concerns well into next week.

