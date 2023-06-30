Tonight will be pretty dry before midnight, with only an isolated chance for a storm. After midnight, we’ll watch to our west for weakening complexes of showers and storms to approach. If they can hold together long enough, we’ll have some wet roadways to contend with around dawn for Saturday morning travels. Severe weather is not expected overnight or in the morning. It’s a muggy night, with lows in the middle 60s.

Saturday looks to continue our chances for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms with our “Ring of Fire” pattern still in place. Any storm that form will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, but once again, there will be plenty of dry time as well for the 4th of July holiday weekend plans on Sunday.

It’s another summer-like day on the way with highs in the middle 80s. Some storms could also produce damaging wind gusts, with the Storm Prediction Center placing our region in a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather for this threat.

Sunday continues those chances for scattered showers and storms, as our region will continue to receive a humid air flow from the south courtesy of a frontal system up to our north. Sunday in general will provide a slightly better chance for rain but once again, there will be plenty of dry periods. As a result, scattered showers and storms will meander about southern West Virginia, especially in the afternoon. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts will once again be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has once again placed our region in a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather for this threat. Highs will be in the middle 80s once again.

Monday keeps the chances for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the picture. Our “Ring of Fire” pattern will begin to break but a disturbance still up to our north, combined with humidity will provide enough energy to pop a couple of storms. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

The 4th of July looks pretty dry at this point with plenty of sunshine expected with high pressure once again in control. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 80s. A couple of isolated storms can’t be ruled out over the mountains, but most of us will be dry.

Wednesday looks dry too, with high pressure once again in control and high temperatures in the middle 80s as a result of high pressure being nearly directly overhead. An isolated storm over the mountain can’t be ruled out but most will be dry.

Thursday will bring back the humidity as high pressure shifts off to our east. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with a few scattered showers and storms being a good bet. There will be a lot of dry time but storms will be slow-moving in nature.

Friday brings another storm system into the region and that looks to provide the chances for a few scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will remain summer-like with highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature will likely provide a couple of fireworks of her own for the 4th of July holiday and a summer-like pattern following the holiday. A lot of folks have been seeking the summer-like temperatures and this forecast period won’t let you down, with plenty of 80s expected for the area. Storms that do fire up over the next few days will be capable of providing brief locally heavy rainfall – many of us could use the rain, especially in the northern half of our region.

