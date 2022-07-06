With multiple days of severe weather expected this week, don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website!

Tonight we see a few lines of storms developing that will impact our region. These storms will pack a punch with damaging winds upwards of 60mph possible, localized flooding with excessive rain amounts, and small hail. Temps remain near the upper 70s well past sunset with high humidity making tonight a very muggy night. Storms will eventually tapper after midnight.

Thursday we continue the severe threat with damaging winds and localized high water. Small hail is also possible with the strongest of storms. A warm front lifting towards the north brings more humidity and instability into the region leading to heavy downpours that could stress already swollen creeks and streams. Monitor your local water ways closely and remember to never drive over a flooded roadway.

Friday continues to soggy pattern with scattered showers and storms. A few less than the previous day but overall worthy of carrying the umbrella. With any summertime thunderstorm, a strong to severe storm can happen, but for Friday the risk is low.

Saturday we start to see more sunshine with only an isolated shower or two around. Temps begin to cool thanks to a cold front the previous day back closer to average. The real improvement will be with humidity levels as we get back into a more comfortable zone.

Sunday the sunshine returns after a few morning sprinkles and humidity levels continue to drop. Overall, Sunday is looking like a great day to get outside and enjoy. Temps in the low 80s and sunshine will make for a pleasant summer afternoon.

In your extended forecast, we get back to a more summer-time feel with temps closer, if not above average. A couple of pop-up showers indicative of summer will be present but overall, that July weather is here to stay.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that's still on your shopping list.





WEDNESDAY:

Stormy w/ severe weather threat. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms w/ severe weather threat. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. storm PM. w/ iso flooding concerns. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine returns. PM shower poss. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

AM shower, clearing PM. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. storms, hot. Highs in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, iso. shower. Highs in the 70s

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs in the 80s.



